New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 23
Sunday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-6-7, Late: 4-6-6

Win 4: Early: 2-9-5-9, Late: 6-6-0-3

Take 5: 39-1-25-2-11

Pick 10: 11-16-20-23-27-29-34-38-41-42-43-47-51-56-59-60-75-77-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 08-24-31-39-44, Cash Ball: 2

Saturday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-1-9

Win 4: Late: 1-3-8-1

Take Five: 32-28-30-15-36

Powerball: 03-19-27-37-40, Powerball: 8, Powerplay x2

Please see Tuesday’s paper for Sunday’s late numbers.

