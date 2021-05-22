New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 22

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-1-8
Win-4: Early: 6-8-2-3
Lotto: 8-10-17-20-31-52, Bonus: 33
Pick 10: 1-2-6-17-20-22-28-33-41-45-52-54-55-56-61-64-65-71-73-78
Cash 4 Life: 10-18-22-38-54 Cash ball: 2
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 18-20-27-34-36
Mega Millions: 6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 8-9-4
Win-4: Late: 3-8-5-7
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!