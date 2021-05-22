 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 22
0 comments
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-1-8

Win-4: Early: 6-8-2-3

Lotto: 8-10-17-20-31-52, Bonus: 33

Pick 10: 1-2-6-17-20-22-28-33-41-45-52-54-55-56-61-64-65-71-73-78

Cash 4 Life: 10-18-22-38-54 Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 18-20-27-34-36

Mega Millions: 6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 8-9-4

Win-4: Late: 3-8-5-7

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the Eurovision superfans

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News