New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 21

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-6-1, Late: 7-5-2

Win 4: Early: 2-1-6-9, Late: 7-3-1-5

Take 5: Early: 04-10-24-30-37, Late: 13-23-24-27-36

Pick 10: 02-05-06-07-08-11-14-26-33-36-43-53-56-58-62-68-72-74-75-80

Cash 4 Life: 02-08-10-12-42, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 05-14-31-38-48-56, Bonus: 12

Powerball: 14-15-25-52-58, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-0-3

Win 4: Late: 3-9-9-0

Take 5: Late: 9-24-25-26-35

Mega Millions: 33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier x3

