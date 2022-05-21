New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 21

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-1, Late: 7-5-2
Win 4: Early: 2-1-6-9, Late: 7-3-1-5
Take 5: Early: 04-10-24-30-37, Late: 13-23-24-27-36
Pick 10: 02-05-06-07-08-11-14-26-33-36-43-53-56-58-62-68-72-74-75-80
Cash 4 Life: 02-08-10-12-42, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 05-14-31-38-48-56, Bonus: 12
Powerball: 14-15-25-52-58, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 1-0-3
Win 4: Late: 3-9-9-0
Take 5: Late: 9-24-25-26-35
Mega Millions: 33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier x3