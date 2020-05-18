New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 18
New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 18

Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-5-7, Late: 7-2-1

Win-4: Early: 6-7-0-2, Late: 6-0-1-8

Pick 10: 1-4-6-7-10-11-19-20-22-23-24-31-45-46-49-58-65-69-76-79

Cash4Life: 6-11-14-31-57, Cash ball: 1

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 3-5-6-12-20

