 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 15
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-2-8

Win-4: Early: 4-9-0-9

Lotto: 29-34-36-40-47-54, Bonus: 12

Pick 10: 1-6-8-17-23-24-30-31-32-34-35-38-41-42-53-63-65-70-74-75

Cash 4 Life: 8-15-24-41-49, Cash ball: 3

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 9-11-1527-28

Mega Millions: 3-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: x2

Numbers: Late: 3-3-1

Win-4: Late: 9-1-6-1

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News