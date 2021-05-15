New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 15

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-2-8
Win-4: Early: 4-9-0-9
Lotto: 29-34-36-40-47-54, Bonus: 12
Pick 10: 1-6-8-17-23-24-30-31-32-34-35-38-41-42-53-63-65-70-74-75
Cash 4 Life: 8-15-24-41-49, Cash ball: 3
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 9-11-1527-28
Mega Millions: 3-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: x2
Numbers: Late: 3-3-1
Win-4: Late: 9-1-6-1
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
