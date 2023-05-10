Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-4-1; Late: 9-3-7
Win 4: Early: 8-8-1-3; Late: 6-6-5-3
Take 5: Early: 3-7-13-23-39; Late: 2-3-6-13-20
Pick 10: 1-4-7-8-23-24-30-31-32-40-46-48-52-57-67-74-75-76-77-79
Cash 4 Life: 1-5-8-23-46 Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 4-5-6-43-47-57 Bonus: 55
Powerball: 21-24-33-55-69, Powerball: 3, Powerplay x10
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: 4-3-4
Win 4: 2-3-8-3
Take 5: 1-3-10-21-37
Mega Millions: 4-37-46-48-51, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier x3