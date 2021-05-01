New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 1

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-9-2
Win-4: Early: 6-3-3-4
Lotto: 7-16-25-33-35-49 Bonus: 19
Pick 10: 4-6-12-20-24-26-30-34-37-38-39-51-53-55-56-66-67-68-69-71
Cash 4 Life: 25-33-40-50-53 Cash ball: 3
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 8-10-23-24-39
Mega Millions: 8-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 9-7-0
Win-4: Late: 2-0-4-5
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
