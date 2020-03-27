New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 27
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 27

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-9-2, Late: 5-6-6

Win-4: Early: 3-5-7-6, Late: 0-5-4-3

Pick 10: 6-8-10-11-12-16-29-32-43-52-53-61-63-65-69-70-73-74-77-80

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 7-8-12-25-27

Cash 4 Life: 1-41-42-47-58 Cash Ball: 2

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

