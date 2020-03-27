New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 27

Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 5-9-2, Late: XXXXXXX Win-4: Early: 3-5-7-6, Late: XXXXX Pick 10: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 7-8-12-25-27 Cash 4 Life: 1-41-42-47-58 Cash Ball: 2 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-9-2, Late: 5-6-6
Win-4: Early: 3-5-7-6, Late: 0-5-4-3
You have free articles remaining.
Pick 10: 6-8-10-11-12-16-29-32-43-52-53-61-63-65-69-70-73-74-77-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 7-8-12-25-27
Cash 4 Life: 1-41-42-47-58 Cash Ball: 2
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!