New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 2

Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-1-0 Late: 0-1-8
You have free articles remaining.
Win-4: Early: 2-9-9-2 Late: 9-9-1-2
Pick 10: 2-13-20-21-26-29-39-41-49-52-55-57-60-61-63-65-68-71-72-73
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 8-12-16-24-29
Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-1-0 Late: 0-1-8
Win-4: Early: 2-9-9-2 Late: 9-9-1-2
Pick 10: 2-13-20-21-26-29-39-41-49-52-55-57-60-61-63-65-68-71-72-73
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 8-12-16-24-29
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.