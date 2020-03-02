New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 2
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 2

New York Lottery logo

Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-1-0 Late: 0-1-8

Win-4: Early: 2-9-9-2 Late: 9-9-1-2

Pick 10: 2-13-20-21-26-29-39-41-49-52-55-57-60-61-63-65-68-71-72-73

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 8-12-16-24-29

