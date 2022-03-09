 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 9

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-9-3; Late: 9-6-6

Win 4: Early: 2-2-6-6; Late: 1-8-5-6

Take 5: Early: 11-27-32-34-36; Late: 9-11-14-15-37

Pick 10: 8-9-11-15-20-21-23-25-30-34-35-37-39-45-46-50-68-69-74-79

Cash 4 Life: 12-21-23-37-56 Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 17-28-29-32-37-40, Bonus: 56

Powerball: 13-22-34-51-67, Powerball: 10, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-8-8

Win 4: Late: 4-5-3-4

Take 5: Late: 1-2-11-12-17

Megamillions: 7-18-38-58-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier x3

