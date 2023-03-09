Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-4-6; Late: 4-2-2
Win 4: Early: 5-4-8-6; Late: 4-2-0-8
Take 5: Early: 10-18-19-24-39; Late: 5-11-12-22-23
Pick 10: 1-10-16-34-35-36-38-42-44-47-59-60-61-63-64-68-72-77-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 2-15-20-39-42, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 15-30-35-37-38-56, Bonus: 26
Powerball: 26-27-43-61-69, Powerball: 4, Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-7-6
People are also reading…
Win 4: Late: 7-9-0-4
Take 5: Late: 11-12-16-36-37
Mega Millions: 15-22-25-28-69, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier x4