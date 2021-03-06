New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 6

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-3-2
Win-4: Early: 4-0-4-8
Lotto: 10-38-41-26-35-51, Bonus: 52
Pick 10: 2-9-10-11-14-16-21-22-27-36-38-45-46-49-54-58-69-72-76-79
Cash 4 Life: 2-7-21-32, Cash ball: 37
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 17-6-14-23-9
Mega Millions: 10-11-17-27-54, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x2
Numbers: Late: 8-0-5
Win-4: Late: 7-2-7-6
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
