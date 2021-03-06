 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 6
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-3-2

Win-4: Early: 4-0-4-8

Lotto: 10-38-41-26-35-51, Bonus: 52

Pick 10: 2-9-10-11-14-16-21-22-27-36-38-45-46-49-54-58-69-72-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 2-7-21-32, Cash ball: 37

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 17-6-14-23-9

Mega Millions: 10-11-17-27-54, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x2

Numbers: Late: 8-0-5

Win-4: Late: 7-2-7-6

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banksy shares video of him creating his latest artwork

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News