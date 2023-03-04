Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-0-8; Late: 7-0-2
Win 4: Early: 0-8-4-3; Late: 4-3-8-7
Take 5: Early: 11-12-26-31-33; Late: 8-22-29-30-36
Pick 10: 1-8-9-12-19-24-28-29-32-34-36-38-49-54-59-63-65-71-72-79
Cash 4 Life: 2-5-16-18-59, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 4-8-21-38-49-51, Bonus: 24
Powerball: 10-16-18-40-66, Powerball: 16, Powerplay x3
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 2-3-4
Win 4: Late: 3-7-6-2
Take 5: Late: 13-15-25-32-38
MegaMillions: 8-25-36-39-67, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier x4