New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 30

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-2-3; Late: 4-8-0

Win 4: Early: 1-9-1-3; Late: 8-6-3-9

Take 5: Early: 1-13-21-25-30; Late: 7-20-25-33-37

Pick 10: 2-3-9-11-28-29-34-36-47-48-51-54-55-57-59-64-65-72-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 5-23-42-56-57, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 1-16-24-40-56-59, Bonus: 50

Powerball: 3-7-21-31-37, Powerball: 11, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-4-5

Win 4: Late: 6-0-9-0

Take 5: Late: 1-13-20-31-37

Megamillions: 7-22-36-45-47, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier x2

