Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-0-2; Late: 8-6-2
Win 4: Early: 1-4-8-7; Late: 7-5-6-1
Take 5: Early: 5-9-25-36-37; Late: 2-4-13-25-38
Pick 10: 5-6-8-14-16-19-23-28-33-38-44-46-52-60-61-66-67-76-77-80
Cash 4 Life: 2-13-16-39-46 Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 1-2-7-11-13-25, Bonus: 53
Powerball: 4-9-24-46-66, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-1-4
Win 4: Late: 6-3-2-6
Take 5: Late: 2-17-21-28-38
Mega Millions: 2-3-18-32-68, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier x4