New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 27

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-9-2
Win-4: Early: 5-5-4-6
Lotto: 1-4-7-14-23-52, Bonus: 3
Pick 10: 2-3-17-18-20-22-24-31-39-43-45-46-47-51-52-53-63-68-78-80
Cash 4 Life: 7-15-31-48-56, Cash ball: 2
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 19-22-23-28-36
Mega Millions: 4-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 8-4-1
Win-4: Late: 5-7-9-8
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!