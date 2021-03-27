 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 27
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-9-2

Win-4: Early: 5-5-4-6

Lotto: 1-4-7-14-23-52, Bonus: 3

Pick 10: 2-3-17-18-20-22-24-31-39-43-45-46-47-51-52-53-63-68-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 7-15-31-48-56, Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 19-22-23-28-36

Mega Millions: 4-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 8-4-1

Win-4: Late: 5-7-9-8

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

