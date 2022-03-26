New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 26

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-2-5; Late: 6-2-6
Win 4: Early: 1-0-7-0; Late: 4-2-9-3
Take 5: Early: 5-12-20-35-38; Late: 13-18-19-25-35
Pick 10: 12-16-22-24-26-29-38-45-46-48-51-53-54-56-64-66-76-78-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 3-15-38-42-48, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 4-31-33-38-49-54, Bonus: 16
Powerball: 2-10-50-59-61, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x3
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-9-0
Win 4: Late: 5-8-8-2
Take 5: Late: 1-15-22-31-38
Megamillions: 3-13-42-51-58, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier x2