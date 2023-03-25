Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-7-2; Late: 0-9-5
Win 4: Early: 9-1-8-6; Late: 9-5-7-0
Take 5: Early: 24-25-28-33-39; Late: 2-4-5-16-27
Pick 10: 1-6-7-9-10-11-16-18-20-24-26-32-39-46-47-54-64-66-70-80
Cash 4 Life: 15-18-19-45-58, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 5-12-16-37-41-53, Bonus: 2
Powerball: 15-17-18-47-57, Powerball: 19, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-2-3
Win 4: Late: 1-5-4-7
Take 5: Late: 2-4-12-16-26
Mega Millions: 14-17-33-42-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier x3