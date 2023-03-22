Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-4-1; Late: 1-4-1
Win 4: Early: 2-5-5-6; Late: 1-6-8-1
Take 5: Early: 5-16-20-22-23; Late: 5-6-24-32-33
Pick 10: 9-12-16-23-25-26-29-30-31-36-38-39-43-50-51-55-56-59-66-71
Cash 4 Life: 1-10-22-30-36, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 2-13-32-38-52-57, Bonus: 33
Powerball: 27-28-37-50-57, Powerball: 5, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 7-5-6
Win 4: Late: 1-1-8-6
Take 5: Late: 12-19-29-32-33
Mega Millions: 1-21-25-27-40, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier x2