New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 20
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 20

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-1-1

Win-4: Early: 2-6-4-0

Lotto: 13-17-20-26-32-33, Bonus: 5

Pick 10: 5-9-10-11-14-18-23-24-25-31-33-35-36-37-61-67-69-71-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 28-33-38-50-59, Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 2-5-25-32-36

Mega Millions: 9-14-40-58-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 1-9-4

Win-4: Late: 4-9-2-2

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

