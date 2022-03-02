 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 2

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-4-6; Late: 4-8-7

Win 4: Early: 4-3-5-7; Late: 4-0-0-9

Take 5: Early: 10-14-37-38-39; Late: 5-12-16-28-38

Pick 10: 2-3-20-21-30-37-43-45-46-51-52-56-61-64-65-67-69-70-73-77

Cash 4 Life: 7-30-45-47-54, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 19-20-37-41-47-55, Bonus: 31

Powerball: 19-37-48-61-63, Powerball: 12, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-6-2

Win 4: Late: 3-2-5-5

Take 5: Late: 7-15-20-34-36

People are also reading…

Megamillions: 18-22-38-39-50, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Larry David pulls HBO documentary one day before premiere

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News