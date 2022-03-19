 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 19

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-3-2; Late: 6-9-8

Win 4: Early: 0-3-7-5; Late: 9-5-8-1 

Take 5: Early: 2-9-12-19-28; Late: 15-20-21-22-36 

Pick 10: 2-3-4-5-9-14-16-22-29-34-41-45-52-53-59-68-72-76-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 4-24-29-32-50, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 5-6-17-18-19-35, Bonus: 57

Powerball: 8-9-18-48-52, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x2

Friday's late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-8-6

Win 4: Late: 2-2-5-4

Take 5: Late: 6-13-21-29-32

People are also reading…

Megamillions: 2-6-25-40-45, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier x4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Hathaway adopted 'raw vegan' diet for role in 'WeCrashed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News