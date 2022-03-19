New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 19

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-3-2; Late: 6-9-8
Win 4: Early: 0-3-7-5; Late: 9-5-8-1
Take 5: Early: 2-9-12-19-28; Late: 15-20-21-22-36
Pick 10: 2-3-4-5-9-14-16-22-29-34-41-45-52-53-59-68-72-76-77-78
Cash 4 Life: 4-24-29-32-50, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 5-6-17-18-19-35, Bonus: 57
Powerball: 8-9-18-48-52, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x2
Friday's late numbers
Numbers: Late: 1-8-6
Win 4: Late: 2-2-5-4
Take 5: Late: 6-13-21-29-32
People are also reading…
Megamillions: 2-6-25-40-45, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier x4