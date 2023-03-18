Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-4-3; Late: 6-7-8
Win 4: Early: 6-0-8-4; Late: 8-0-7-3
Take 5: Early: 3-5-8-17-39; Late: 10-12-17-19-35
Pick 10: 2-3-7-12-15-16-31-32-35-41-45-47-48-49-50-54-58-60-70-79
Cash 4 Life: 16-23-26-36-37, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 9-18-34-37-43-50, Bonus: 58
Powerball: 14-20-30-54-69, Powerball: 11, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 3-4-2
Win 4: Late: 7-1-1-8
Take 5: Late: 3-4-20-23-30
Mega Millions: 26-28-29-39-49, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3