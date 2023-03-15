Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-3-8; Late: 9-3-8
Win 4: Early: 2-4-7-3; Late: 6-6-2-1
Take 5: Early: 8-9-12-27-37; Late: 11-15-18-19-32
Pick 10: 2-3-8-9-15-18-24-26-35-37-45-47-48-54-55-60-68-69-71-77
Cash 4 Life: 10-20-24-47-50, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 11-23-24-28-30-31, Bonus: 42
Powerball: 16-18-33-37-50, Powerball: 8, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 2-8-1
Win 4: Late: 9-2-9-3
Take 5: Late: 14-27-33-35-39
Mega Millions: 1-7-23-38-55, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier x3