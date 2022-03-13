 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 13

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-2-6, Late: 6-0-8

Win 4: Early: 0-6-1-8, Late: 3-6-5-5

Take 5: Early: 15-17-26-31-33, Late: 5-24-30-32-36

Pick 10: 1-2-7-10-25-34-42-45-46-56-58-61-63-66-68-71-72-73-74-79

Cash 4 Life: 7-15-16-18-60, Cash Ball: 1

Saturday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 7-1-0

Win 4: Late: 8-4-5-4

Take 5: Late: 6-8-12-19-32

Powerball: 19-20-37-39-61, Powerball: 8, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-8-2

Win 4: Late: 8-4-3-0

Take 5: Late: 13-21-22-34-36

Megamillions: 24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3

On Page A3 Sunday, the late numbers for Friday were correct but were mislabeled as being from Thursday. They are being rerun here with the correct label to clarify.

