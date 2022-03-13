New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 13

Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-2-6, Late: 6-0-8
Win 4: Early: 0-6-1-8, Late: 3-6-5-5
Take 5: Early: 15-17-26-31-33, Late: 5-24-30-32-36
Pick 10: 1-2-7-10-25-34-42-45-46-56-58-61-63-66-68-71-72-73-74-79
Cash 4 Life: 7-15-16-18-60, Cash Ball: 1
Saturday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 7-1-0
Win 4: Late: 8-4-5-4
Take 5: Late: 6-8-12-19-32
Powerball: 19-20-37-39-61, Powerball: 8, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
People are also reading…
Numbers: Late: 8-8-2
Win 4: Late: 8-4-3-0
Take 5: Late: 13-21-22-34-36
Megamillions: 24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3
On Page A3 Sunday, the late numbers for Friday were correct but were mislabeled as being from Thursday. They are being rerun here with the correct label to clarify.