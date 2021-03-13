 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 13
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-1-2

Win-4: Early: 9-2-0-0

Lotto: 11-15-18-31-42-58, Bonus: 27

Pick 10: 2-3-7-13-15-18-19-20-49-52-53-55-57-58-64-67-70-72-74-79

Cash 4 Life: 24-25-32-40-48, Cash ball: 1

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 5-8-16-23-24

Mega Millions: 2-24-25-31-65, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: x4

Numbers: Late: 3-8-5

Win-4: Late: 3-3-8-0

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

