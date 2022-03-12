 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for March 12

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-4-5; Late: 7-1-0

Win 4: Early: 3-2-3-8; Late: 8-4-5-4

Take 5: Early: 2-18-19-36-37; Late: 6-8-12-19-32

Pick 10: 1-3-4-9-10-19-22-27-29-32-49-50-51-54-58-59-62-65-68-79

Cash 4 Life: 4-34-38-39-44, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 12-19-22-34-50-56, Bonus: 7

Powerball: 19-20-37-39-61, Powerball: 8, Powerplay x2

Thursday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-8-2

Win 4: Late: 8-4-3-0

Take 5: Late: 13-21-22-34-36

Megamillions: 24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3

