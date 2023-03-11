Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-9; Late: 9-5-5
Win 4: Early: 7-8-6-4; Late: 2-7-6-3
Take 5: Early: 15-20-26-33-36; Late: 7-14-20-29-39
Pick 10: 6-11-12-15-17-18-21-27-29-34-40-50-56-57-62-65-66-68-74-77
Cash 4 Life: 14-27-46-51-53, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 5-21-37-43-45-55, Bonus: 2
Powerball: 11-20-33-43-58, Powerball:24, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-7-9
People are also reading…
Win 4: Late: 0-4-5-2
Take 5: Late: 10-11-26-29-33
Mega Millions: 9-20-59-60-63, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier x2