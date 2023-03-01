Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-8-0; Late: 1-6-4
Win 4: Early: 8-0-0-6; Late: 6-6-4-5
Take 5: Early: 3-5-18-27-33; Late: 28-32-34-37-39
Pick 10: 1-3-4-6-7-11-14-21-26-30-35-38-42-45-63-67-70-75-76-78
Cash 4 Life: 3-5-22-46-56, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 1-2-30-38-49-55, Bonus: 18
Powerball: 2-9-28-36-53, Powerball: 4, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 2-0-7
Win 4: Late: 4-3-3-0
Take 5: Late: 5-7-20-25-36
Mega Millions: 14-16-40-52-59, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x2