Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 5-4-5, Late: 9-4-8
Win-4 Early: 7-4-5-2, Late: 9-3-4-3
Pick 10:
1-6-8-14-24-27-33-39-40-46-49-51-52-54-59-62-63-69-72-75
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 2-12-19-29-37
Mega Millions: 19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
