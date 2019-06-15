{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 5-4-5, Late: 9-4-8

Win-4 Early: 7-4-5-2, Late: 9-3-4-3

Pick 10: 

1-6-8-14-24-27-33-39-40-46-49-51-52-54-59-62-63-69-72-75

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 2-12-19-29-37

Mega Millions: 19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

