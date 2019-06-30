{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 6-7-4, Late: 9-4-4

Win-4 Early: 7-2-7-5, Late: 2-8-3-7

Pick 10: 7-9-21-25-29-36-41-44-45-46-49-52-53-60-62-65-69-70-77-79

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 05-06-20-25-38

Mega Millions: 02-35-49-53-63, Mega Ball: 01, Megaplier: x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

