Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 6-7-4, Late: 9-4-4
Win-4 Early: 7-2-7-5, Late: 2-8-3-7
Pick 10: 7-9-21-25-29-36-41-44-45-46-49-52-53-60-62-65-69-70-77-79
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 05-06-20-25-38
Mega Millions: 02-35-49-53-63, Mega Ball: 01, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.