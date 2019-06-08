Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-9-1, Late: 3-6-3
Win-4: Early: 2-3-4-8, Late: 3-0-5-2
Pick 10: 2-8-13-15-16-18-24-25-28-33-37-40-45-49-52-55-66-68-78-79
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 07-26-30-34-38
Cash 4 Life: 6-16-27-41-58, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.