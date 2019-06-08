{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-9-1, Late: 3-6-3

Win-4: Early: 2-3-4-8, Late: 3-0-5-2

Pick 10: 2-8-13-15-16-18-24-25-28-33-37-40-45-49-52-55-66-68-78-79

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 07-26-30-34-38

Cash 4 Life: 6-16-27-41-58, Cash Ball: 03

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

