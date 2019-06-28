Thursday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 8-7-1, Late: 6-6-9 Win-4: Early: 3-1-4-9, Late: 2-9-5-0 Pick 10: 1-3-5-9-11-12-13-14-27-32-39-42-43-58-59-60-61-62-74-79 Wednesday’s late numbers Take 5: 01-03-06-15-19 New York Lotto: 06-15-25-28-36-49, Bonus: 12 Powerball: 01-05-16-22-54 Powerball: 24, Powerplay: x3 Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-7-1, Late: 6-6-9
Win-4: Early: 3-1-4-9, Late: 2-9-5-0
Pick 10: 1-3-5-9-11-12-13-14-27-32-39-42-43-58-59-60-61-62-74-79
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 01-03-06-15-19
New York Lotto: 06-15-25-28-36-49, Bonus: 12
Powerball: 01-05-16-22-54 Powerball: 24, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
