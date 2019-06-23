{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 0-8-5, Late: 8-6-2

Win-4 Early: 0-2-3-6, Late: 1-7-5-7

Pick 10: 3-4-6-10-11-12-13-15-23-27-32-37-41-45-47-54-60-65-68-72

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 10-17-25-30-34

Mega Millions: 13-30-36-48-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments