Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 0-8-5, Late: 8-6-2
Win-4 Early: 0-2-3-6, Late: 1-7-5-7
Pick 10: 3-4-6-10-11-12-13-15-23-27-32-37-41-45-47-54-60-65-68-72
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 10-17-25-30-34
Mega Millions: 13-30-36-48-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
