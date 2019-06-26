Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-6-9, Late: 4-6-7
Win 4: Early: 1-1-1-9, Late: 2-1-0-9
Pick 10: 1-10-19-20-24-25-36-38-40-43-45-52-53-55-63-64-66-67-74-76
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 07-13-26-29-35
Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.