{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-6-9, Late: 4-6-7

Win 4: Early: 1-1-1-9, Late: 2-1-0-9

Pick 10: 1-10-19-20-24-25-36-38-40-43-45-52-53-55-63-64-66-67-74-76

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 07-13-26-29-35

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments