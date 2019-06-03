{{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-8-4 Late: 2-8-8

Win-4: Early: 2-4-3-8 Late: 3-9-3-6

Pick 10: 1-10-18-22-28-32-41-44-49-57-59-60-61-63-64-67-69-71-75-78

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 14-17-27-32-33

