Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-8-4 Late: 2-8-8
Win-4: Early: 2-4-3-8 Late: 3-9-3-6
Pick 10: 1-10-18-22-28-32-41-44-49-57-59-60-61-63-64-67-69-71-75-78
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 14-17-27-32-33
Pick 10: 1-10-18-22-28-32-41-44-49-57-59-60-61-63-64-67-69-71-75-78
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 14-17-27-32-33
