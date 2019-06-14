Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-7-6, Late: 7-9-6
Win-4: Early: 4-8-3-7, Late: 1-3-4-3
Pick 10: 10-18-19-20-24-25-26-28-30-31-33-36-39-44-46-47-60-62-65-72
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 9-19-24-27-34
Cash 4 Life: 13-27-32-35-40, Cash Ball: 2
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
