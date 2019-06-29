{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-6-4, Late: 1-6-7

Win-4: Early: 9-5-0-9, Late: 3-3-8-6

Pick 10: 3-11-18-21-26-28-31-32-35-36-46-50-52-54-56-58-59-63-67-73

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 06-09-11-31-39

Cash 4 Life: 11-14-17-28-39, Cash Ball: 01

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments