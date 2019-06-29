Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-4, Late: 1-6-7
Win-4: Early: 9-5-0-9, Late: 3-3-8-6
Pick 10: 3-11-18-21-26-28-31-32-35-36-46-50-52-54-56-58-59-63-67-73
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 06-09-11-31-39
Cash 4 Life: 11-14-17-28-39, Cash Ball: 01
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
