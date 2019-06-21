{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s

winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-8-1, Late: 3-4-7

Win-4: Early: 1-9-0-7, Late: 1-5-9-7

Pick 10: 1-2-3-4-33-35-39-43-46-47-51-52-56-60-62-69-72-74-78-79

Wednesday’s

late numbers

Take 5: 01-18-27-33-39

New York Lotto: 14-23-24-50-56-58, Bonus: 38

Powerball: 04-18-21-26-38 Powerball: 01, Powerplay: x3

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

