Thursday’s
winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-8-1, Late: 3-4-7
Win-4: Early: 1-9-0-7, Late: 1-5-9-7
Pick 10: 1-2-3-4-33-35-39-43-46-47-51-52-56-60-62-69-72-74-78-79
Wednesday’s
late numbers
Take 5: 01-18-27-33-39
New York Lotto: 14-23-24-50-56-58, Bonus: 38
Powerball: 04-18-21-26-38 Powerball: 01, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
