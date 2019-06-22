Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-4-0, Late: 5-9-8
Win-4: Early: 4-6-3-0, Late: 7-5-1-9
Pick 10: 2-5-18-20-21-26-29-32-33-38-39-40-44-45-60-65-66-69-74-75
Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 10-12-13-15-21
Cash 4 Life: 34-43-45-56-57, Cash Ball: 02
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.