{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-4-0, Late: 5-9-8

Win-4: Early: 4-6-3-0, Late: 7-5-1-9

Pick 10: 2-5-18-20-21-26-29-32-33-38-39-40-44-45-60-65-66-69-74-75

Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 10-12-13-15-21

Cash 4 Life: 34-43-45-56-57, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments