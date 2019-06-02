Numbers Early: 5-6-0, Late: 5-2-3
Win-4 Early: 4-5-9-1, Late: 1-3-8-0
Pick 10: 6-10-16-29-33-35-36-46-48-49-50-51-53-55-61-63-67-75-77-80
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 02-24-29-31-37
Mega Millions: 07-08-26-65-67, Mega Ball: 04, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
