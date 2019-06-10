Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-3-9 Late: 3-0-7
Win-4: Early: 1-5-1-4 Late: 8-4-3-8
Pick 10: 11-12-14-15-17-19-24-31-39-40-46-48-51-53-54-57-65-67-77-79
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 5-7-8-37-38
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 5-7-8-37-38
