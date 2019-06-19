Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-3-3, Late: 2-9-0
Win 4: Early: 9-4-3-2, Late: 6-7-7-9
Pick 10: 1-3-4-7-8-12-14-22-32-37-39-44-49-59-60-64-71-74-75-79
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 01-10-18-35-38
Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.
