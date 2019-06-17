{{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-7-3 Late: 8-0-3

Win-4: Early: 5-3-1-5 Late: 6-8-9-7

Pick 10: 2-3-4-7-18-21-22-30-31-32-35-39-43-44-49-52-67-69-74-76

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 9-24-32-35-38

