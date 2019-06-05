{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-1-8, Late: 1-9-6

Win 4: Early: 4-0-7-4, Late: 0-7-5-1

Pick 10: 5-6-7-10-11-15-16-18-23-24-27-36-37-43-44-46-53-60-64-76

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 12-16-32-34-35

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

