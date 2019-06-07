{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-6-1, Late: 7-0-1

Win-4: Early: 9-5-7-0, Late: 4-3-0-1

Pick 10: 2-5-7-8-11-13-14-20-26-29-37-43-47-58-63-64-65-75-79-80

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 09-16-23-26-38

New York Lotto: 08-18-28-31-36-54 Bonus: 45

Powerball: 17-23-28-34-38 Powerball: 08, Powerplay: x3

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

