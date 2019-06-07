Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-6-1, Late: 7-0-1
Win-4: Early: 9-5-7-0, Late: 4-3-0-1
Pick 10: 2-5-7-8-11-13-14-20-26-29-37-43-47-58-63-64-65-75-79-80
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 09-16-23-26-38
New York Lotto: 08-18-28-31-36-54 Bonus: 45
Powerball: 17-23-28-34-38 Powerball: 08, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
