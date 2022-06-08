 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 8

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-5-3; Late: 1-4-3

Win 4: Early: 8-5-1-5; Late: 4-8-3-3

Take 5: Early: 8-19-21-29-37; Late: 8-13-17-28-30

Pick 10: 1-2-6-15-17-33-37-38-40-46-48-49-53-54-55-57-67-71-72-77

Cash 4 Life: 12-13-16-20-42, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 4-11-30-32-38-55, Bonus: 52

Powerball: 22-39-43-62-64, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x4

Tuesday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 9-4-9

Win 4: Late: 2-1-3-6

Take 5: Late: 01-04-15-19-25

Mega Millions: 4-34-40-41-53, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier x4

