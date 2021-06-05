 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 5
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 5

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-9-0

Win-4: Early: 2-5-8-7

Lotto: 3-1825-28-31-46, Bonus: 12

Pick 10: 2-7-8-15-23-24-28-42-46-53-56-60-63-67-69-70-71-76-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 1-4-26-31-36, Cash ball: 4

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 1-15-20-27-38

Mega Millions: 4-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 5-9-2

Win-4: Late: 1-6-0-3

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

