New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 5
Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 9-9-6, Late: 1-9-0 Win-4: Early: 9-9-4-0, Late: 0-2-4-1 Pick 10: 6-14-18-21-22-25-26-27-32-45-47-49-50-51-59-61-65-72-74-78 Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 4-15-17-27-30 Cash 4 Life: 1-5-21-25-60 Cash Ball: 1 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Numbers: Early: 9-9-6, Late: 1-9-0

Win-4: Early: 9-9-4-0, Late: 0-2-4-1

Pick 10: 6-14-18-21-22-25-26-27-32-45-47-49-50-51-59-61-65-72-74-78

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 4-15-17-27-30

Cash 4 Life: 1-5-21-25-60 Cash Ball: 1

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

