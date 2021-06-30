New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 30

Wednesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-4-7
Win 4: Early: 4-7-9-2
Pick 10: 1-4-7-10-14-15-24-29-34-42-45-53-56-60-61-67-69-71-73-75
Cash 4 Life: 1-27-29-41-44 Cash Ball: 4
New York State Lotto:1-12-23-28-29-57 Bonus Ball: 32
Tuesday’s late numbers:
Numbers: 3-3-7
Win 4: 5-9-2-6
Take 5: 5-11-14-27-37
Mega Millions: 7-38-50-52-69 Mega Ball: 21
For Wednesday’s late numbers, visit poststar.com or see Friday’s paper.
