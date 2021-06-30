 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 30
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 30

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-4-7

Win 4: Early: 4-7-9-2

Pick 10: 1-4-7-10-14-15-24-29-34-42-45-53-56-60-61-67-69-71-73-75

Cash 4 Life: 1-27-29-41-44 Cash Ball: 4

New York State Lotto:1-12-23-28-29-57 Bonus Ball: 32

Tuesday’s late numbers:

Numbers: 3-3-7

Win 4: 5-9-2-6

Take 5: 5-11-14-27-37

Mega Millions: 7-38-50-52-69 Mega Ball: 21

For Wednesday’s late numbers, visit poststar.com or see Friday’s paper.

 

